GRANITE CITY 12, SPRINGFIELD 8

Granite City scored four runs in the first, two in the second and three in both the third and seventh to hold off Springfield on the road.

Dakota Armour had two hits and four RBIs for the Warriors, while Nick Huskamp had two hits and two RBIs, Greg Sturgeon had two hits and a RBI, Nathan Hopper had a pair of hits, Peyton Fedorak and Brady Smallie both came up with a hit and RBI each and Lucas Haddix also had a hit.

Huskamp struck out six while on the mound for Granite, with Dylan Scott fanning four and Armour striking out two.

The Warriors are now 4-9, while the Senators go to 10-3.

TRENTON WESCLIN 12, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 2

After EAWR scored twice in the top of the first, Wesclin scored 12 unanswered runs to take a 10-run rule win at home.

Lucas Moore had a hit and drove in the Oilers' only two runs, while Tyler Robinson, Devon Barboza, Drake Champlin, Dillon Gerner and Seth Slayden had the other hits on the day.

Moore struck out seven while on the mound for EAWR and Robinson fanned one.



The Warriors go to 10-4, while the Oilers are now 2-13.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 22, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 0

McGivney scored six in the first and 16 in the second to go on to their Gateway Metro Conference win at Maryville in a 15-run rule game.

Drew Kleinheider had two hits and four RBIs for the Griffins, while Kannon Kamp had two hits and a RBI, Jacob McKee had a pair of hits, David Carroll, Sam Chouinard and Scot Phelps each had a hit and two RBIs, Ty Etcheson, Nolan Keller, Jackson Rodgers, who hit a solo home run, Ben Sink, A.J. Sutberry and Nathan Terhaar all had hits and RBIs, Justin Terhaar and Issac Wendler each had a hit and Nick Franklin had a RBI.

Chase Kelley struck out six on the day, while Mason Holmes fanned four.

McGivney is now 18-0, while the Lions slip to 0-7.

FREEBURG 9, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 1

Freeburg scored twice in the second and five more in the sixth to win over Southwestern in the first game of a cluster at Freeburg.

Colin LeMarr had a hit and drove in the only run of the game for the Piasa Birds, while Hank Bouillon, Hunter Newell and Marcus Payne also had hits in the game.

Both Logan Keith and Quinten Strohbeck each struck out a batter for Southwestern.

The Midgets are now 8-9 on the year.

PLEASANT PLAINS 4, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 3

In their second game of the day at Freeburg, the Birds held a 3-1 lead after two innings, but Pleasant Plains scored twice in the fourth and once in the sixth to take a close win.

Bouillon had two hits and a RBI for Southwestern, while Newell had a pair of hits, LeMarr had a hit and drove in two runs and both Rocky Darr and Ryan Lowis had hits.

Lowis pitched a complete game, striking out three.

The Cardinals are now 11-5 on the year. while the Birds go to 11-6.

TRIAD 8, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 4

Triad scored seven unanswered runs in the second through fourth innings to help take a win over Althoff at Whitey Herzog Field.

Carter Vandiver had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs for the Knights, while Donny Becker had two hits and two RBIs, McGrady Noyes had two hits, Hayden Bugger, Brady Coon and T.J. Suter all had hits and RBIs and Wyatt Suter had a hit.

Coon struck out eight while on the mound for Triad, while Sawyer Brunson fanned three.

The Knights are now 12-4, while the Crusaders go to 7-8.

COLLINSVILLE 15, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 7

