Name: Sariya Mees

Parents: Sara and James Mees

Birth weight: 8 lbs 6 oz

Birth Length: 19 inches

Time : 7:55 AM

Date: 7/28/2015

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's

Siblings: Jamara Mees (7 Mo.)

Grandparents: Randie Landsdale of Alton, Clarence Ballinger of Alton, Cindy Blake of Columbia, MO.

Great Grandparents: Elmer Middleton of Crocker, MO., Maydelle Knight of Alton.

