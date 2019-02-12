SARAH KRAUS

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville girls soccer player Sarah Kraus signed a letter of intent for soccer and track and field respectively on National Signing Day to play soccer for Bellarmine University in Louisville, Ky.

Kraus, a senior back who signed for the Knights, helped lead a solid Edwardsville defense that conceded only 23 goals in the 2018 campaign with nine clean sheets, as the Tigers finished 13-5-3.

Kraus was voted to the All-Sectional team last year by the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association.

“I liked the distance from home; it was fine,” Kraus said when asked why she chose Bellarmine. “And I really liked the program academically in soccer.”

Kraus plans to major in biology at Bellarmine, switching over to psychology after that for graduate work.Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

