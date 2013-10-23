Gori Julian & Associates, Inc., P.C. with offices in Edwardsville, Ill., and St. Peters., Mo., is pleased to announce that attorney Sara Salger was selected by The National Trial Lawyers for inclusion in its Top 40 Under 40.

This designation is given to only a select group of lawyers for their superior skills and qualifications in the field. The selection for this exclusive list is limited to only 40 attorneys per state who have extensive experience in either civil plaintiff or criminal defense law.

With the selection of Salger by The National Trial Lawyers: Top 40 Under 40, she has shown that she exemplifies superior qualifications, leadership skills, and trial results as a legal professional. The selection process for this elite honor is based on a multi-phase process, which includes peer

nominations combined with third-party research.

Salger, a resident of Columbia, Ill., has been a member of Gori Julian & Associates since its inception in 2008 and focuses her practice on personal injury, asbestos litigation and benzene litigation. As co-head of litigation, Salger has served as the lead attorney on hundreds of cases

accounting for millions of dollars in settlements for victims of personal and occupational injury.

Article continues after sponsor message

A graduate of St. Louis University School of Law, Salger is very active in her trade as a member of the American Bar Association, Illinois State Bar Association, Madison County Bar Association, Illinois Trial Lawyers Association, Missouri State Bar Association, American Association for

Justice, National Asbestos Mesothelioma Trial Lawyers, Bar Association of Metropolitan t. Louis and National Women Trial Lawyers.

The National Trial Lawyers is a professional organization comprised of the premier trial lawyers from across the county who have demonstrated exceptional qualifications in their area of law and provides essential legal news, information and education to trial lawyers across the U.S.

Gori Julian & Associates is a team of highly skilled attorneys that concentrate on complex asbestos cases. And while the firm is headquartered in Illinois, Gori Julian & Associates is truly a nationwide firm as it has represented victims of asbestos exposure from throughout the country. The firm also handles cases in occupational disease, pharmaceutical litigation, products liability litigation, personal injury and more.

Located at 156 North Main Street in downtown Edwardsville, Gori Julian was formed in summer 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian. Gori Julian & Associates also has an office in St. Peters, Mo. For more information, please call 877-456-5419 or visit www.gorijulianlaw.com

More like this: