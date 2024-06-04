EDWARDSVILLE - Sara M. Salger, managing partner at The Gori Law Firm in Edwardsville, Illinois, will be installed as the 71st president of the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association (ITLA) on Friday, June 7, 2024, at its annual convention at the Sheraton Grand in Chicago, Illinois.

Salger, 40, received her undergraduate degree in 2004 from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, graduating cum laude. In 2008, she graduated from Saint Louis University School of Law where she received an International Law Certificate and litigation focus. She is licensed to practice law in Illinois and Missouri.

Salger has been a part of The Gori Law firm since its inception and became partner in May 2016. Her legal career has been focused on advocating for individuals wronged by the actions of others, with a particular focus on representing victims of mesothelioma and lung cancer from exposure to asbestos. She also has handled complex benzene litigation and general personal injury claims.

Salger is an active member of ITLA and has served on the Board of Managers and the Executive Committee. She is also very active in ITLA’s Women’s Caucus. She was selected as the Third Vice-President in 2021.

In addition to ITLA, Salger is involved in many professional organizations including the American Bar Association, Illinois State Bar Association, Madison County Bar Association, Missouri State Bar Association, Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis, American Association for Justice, National Asbestos Mesothelioma Trial Lawyers (Member), and National Women Trial Lawyers.

Outside the courtroom, Salger serves on various philanthropic boards and volunteers her time speaking to local high school and college law classes and groups.

In 2022, Salger was awarded the Partners for Pets Rescuer of the Year Award. In 2020, she was awarded the Elizabeth Cady Stanton Award for Elevating Women in our Profession from the Asbestos Plaintiffs Bar. She was given the Illinois Trial Lawyer Association’s President’s Award in 2019.

Serving as only the third woman to become president of ITLA, Salger is eager to lead the organization that is made up of the best trial lawyers in Illinois.

“Serving as president of the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association fills me with immense pride and gratitude. It’s a privilege to lead an organization dedicated to upholding justice and advocating for those who need it most," Salger said.

She continues, "I am committed to working closely with our board of managers and the state legislature to ensure that fairness and accessibility within our legal system is upheld. Together, we will strive to make a meaningful impact on behalf of individuals and communities across Illinois.”

Salger resides in Columbia, IL with her husband, Blake, and two children, Sophia and Will. Most of her free time is spent at ice rinks and soccer fields cheering her kids on. She also loves to travel and is an avid St. Louis Blues and St. Louis City fan.

