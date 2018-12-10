SEE SANTA TRAIN VIDEO:

SEE CHRIS RHODES PHOTO GALLERY:

GODFREY - The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express visit to Godfrey on Sunday was much anticipated and it did not disappoint the hundreds who paid it a visit.

Kansas City Southern Santa Train spokesperson Grant Elliott conversed about how each community visit works hand in hand with the Salvation Army.

“This year we raised more in a single year for the Salvation Army than any other of the 18 years we have been doing it,” Elliott said. “We take that money and distribute it to each town’s Salvation Army population at each stop. It provides the Salvation Army with gifts cards to contribute clothes and other items for families in need and goodwill project.”

Elliott said the Santa Train cars were decorated with a little of everything about Christmas with many small rail cars and other decor. Santa also was there for a small visit for children who visited.

“The cars have about everything you can see about Christmas,” Elliott said. “Rudy the Tank Car leads it. I love this program and it such a blessing to see how excited the child in each area are to see the train cars and Santa.”

The lines of families who braved the cold weather showed the popularity and appreciation of the public of the Santa Train visit. Buses transported the crowd to and from Lewis and Clark Community College where people parked vehicles.

The Santa Train will visit Jerseyville at 4 p.m. today and again, a large crowd is expected.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

