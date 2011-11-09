ALTON, IL - November 9, 2011 - The Riverbender.com Community Center will open their doors to the public after the Downtown Alton Christmas Tree Lighting on Friday, November 18. Families are invited to stop in from 7 to 9 p.m. during the downtown festivities to warm up, watch a holiday movie, visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus and enjoy all the games of the Center and maybe even challenge Santa to a game! Admission is free and open to all ages. Free hot chocolate and cookies will be served, with additional concessions available for purchase. Live reindeer will also be on display across the street from the Center on 3rd Street.

The Riverbender.com Community Center is located at 200 W. 3rd Street in downtown Alton. For more information on the Center visit the website at www.riverbender.com/communitycenter or call (618)465-9850 ext. 212.

