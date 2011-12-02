Santa in Playhouse Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Come and Visit Santa Saturday, Dec. 3, 2011, 12:00 - 2:00 P.M. at Haskell Playhouse, 1211 Henry Street. *Free Candy Canes

*See the antique doll display

*Pictures with Santa - $2.00 or bring your own camera
Lucy's Gift Shop will be open inside Haskell. Sponsored by: the Haskell Playhouse Restoration Committee and Alton Park and Recreation. For more information call 463-3580.