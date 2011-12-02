Santa in Playhouse
December 2, 2011 11:12 AM
Come and Visit Santa Saturday, Dec. 3, 2011, 12:00 - 2:00 P.M. at Haskell Playhouse, 1211 Henry Street.
*Free Candy Canes
*See the antique doll display
*Pictures with Santa - $2.00 or bring your own camera
Lucy's Gift Shop will be open inside Haskell. Sponsored by: the Haskell Playhouse Restoration Committee and Alton Park and Recreation.
For more information call 463-3580.
