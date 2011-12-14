Santa at AMH Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. River and Miles Wrischnik seem to be enjoying sitting with Santa at Alton Memorial Hospital's Human Motion Institute on Tuesday. HMI and the Alton Home Depot entertained several dozen young HMI patients with a Christmas party featuring Santa, Mrs. Claus and Homer the Home Depot mascot. The children also got to work on building some projects and were treated to cookies and punch. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip