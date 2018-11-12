ALTON - The Annual Visit with Santa is set for noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at the Lucy Haskell Playhouse at 1211 Henry in Alton.

One of the event organizers Debbie Rowden said jolly ole’ Santa and Mrs. Claus will be making their yearly visit from the North Pole to the Lucy Haskell Playhouse.

"Create and preserve magical Christmas memories for you and your family that last a lifetime by taking a step back in time as this historic playhouse turns into an enchanting, warm Victorian Christmas for all that enter the Playhouse," she said. "We hope to see as many as possible on Saturday, Dec. 1, for our event."

