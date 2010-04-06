Sandberg Phoenix & von Gontard P.C., a full-service law firm headquartered in St. Louis, announced it donated approximately $47,000 to charitable organizations within the last year.

Each year, the Sandberg Phoenix & von Gontard Charitable Foundation, Inc. (a 501(c)(3) organization) supports and contributes to several local, regional, and national charities selected by the firm's Charitable Efforts Committee. Funding for these organizations comes from a variety of events hosted by the firm, such as bowling tournaments, casino nights, sand volleyball competitions, jeans days, bake auctions, holiday luncheons, and other special events.

In 2009, the firm selected Ride On St. Louis, Hospice of Southern Illinois, Inc., Community Women Against Hardship, and Sunshine Ministries as its primary charitable beneficiaries, and donated $12,242.60 to those organizations. In addition, the firm’s members pledged over $20,000 to the United Way and gave approximately $4,500 to several other organizations in the area. The firm also underwrote all expenses (about $10,000) needed to raise the above funds, so that 100% of receipts could go directly to the organizations benefited.

Tim Sansone, chair of the firm’s Charitable Efforts Committee, said he is “always amazed” at the generosity of his colleagues. “They’re ready to give their time or open their wallets even in tough economic times. They make my job easy, as do the staff, secretaries, paralegals, and attorneys who make up our committee.”

