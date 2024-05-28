ALTON - The Fourth Annual Sandbach Strong Golf Tournament welcomed over 130 golfers on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at Woodlands Golf Course in Alton.

The Sandbach Strong Golf Tournament‘s mission is to support cancer charities in the community that provide support for current cancer patients and their families.

Article continues after sponsor message

This year's beneficiaries include: Siteman Cancer Center and Kellsie's Hope Foundation.

"We are proud to partner with the patient/research fund at Siteman Cancer Center and Kellsie's Hope Foundation. Both organizations instill hope to those fighting cancer." - said Justin Sandbach (organizer of the tournament and a Stage IV cancer survivor).

The tournament raised $8,000 split between Siteman Cancer Center (below) and Kellsie’s Hope Foundation.

More like this: