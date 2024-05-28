L to R: James Futrell, Dave Baiter and Justin Sandbach.ALTON - The Fourth Annual Sandbach Strong Golf Tournament welcomed over 130 golfers on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at Woodlands Golf Course in Alton.

The Sandbach Strong Golf Tournament‘s mission is to support cancer charities in the community that provide support for current cancer patients and their families.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

This year's beneficiaries include: Siteman Cancer Center and Kellsie's Hope Foundation.

"We are proud to partner with the patient/research fund at Siteman Cancer Center and Kellsie's Hope Foundation. Both organizations instill hope to those fighting cancer." - said Justin Sandbach (organizer of the tournament and a Stage IV cancer survivor).

The tournament raised $8,000 split between Siteman Cancer Center (below) and Kellsie’s Hope Foundation.

More like this:

Apr 11, 2024 - Free Heart Screening Event On April 27 At Alton Memorial

Feb 1, 2024 - Senior Services Plus To Host Bingo Lunch And Learn For Cancer Prevention

Nov 7, 2023 - Cope Plastics Raises Nearly $14,000 From 17th Annual Charity Golf Tournament

Apr 5, 2024 - Spring Tees Off with Mississippi Masters Golf Tourney On April 26

Apr 13, 2024 - Mississippi Masters Golf Tournament Promises Fun Day to Support Grafton

 