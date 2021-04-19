Sanctuary Soundbath + Crystal Meditation Is Back At Jacoby Arts Center
ALTON- This Saturday from 7-8:30 pm Sanctuary Soundbath + Crystal Meditation is back at Jacoby Arts Center. Everyone receives a FREE crystal to use and take home.
Sink into yourself surrounded by candles and filled with the transformative sound vibrations of Tibetan Bowls, Crystal Singing Bowls, and a planetary gong.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Sound Healing is an ancient practice that has been used for millennia to heal.
Today, Sound/Sound Vibration is a Modern Therapy that is healing us again–naturally and powerfully!
A great 'to-do' event with friends, couples, groups that is unique, refreshing, and special.
Curious to try something new? Join in on some EFFORTLESS RELAXATION and ease the mind, body & spirit.
YOU WILL LEAVE FEELING: A heightened sense of ease - A boost of energy & clarity - A smile on your face - In a blissful state.
Visit JacobyArtsCenter.org for tickets and visit SVOUND.com to learn more about sound healing.
More like this: