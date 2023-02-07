Samy & Ryan's Love Story
February 7, 2023 9:36 AM
Listen to the story
Couples names: Samy & Ryan
City: Wood River
Date met or started dating: October 7, 2017
What makes your relationship special? Best buds for life. We were friends before we become partners for life.
Share a memory you have made together: Waking up every day at 4 or 5 in the morning to walk to the smoke spot at job core just to see you! And I would do it all over again.