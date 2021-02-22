ST. LOUIS - Long-time star gymnast Sammy Hentrich of Alton captured the Level Eight Competition at the recent 30th Annual St. Louis Classic in the Senior B Division.

"The competition took place at the Dome in the American Center in St. Louis," Kristin Bower of Midwest Gymnastics said. "It is one of the oldest competitions in the St.Louis area. Sammy placed first on vault and floor exercise and second on bars and third on beam."

Sammy won the all-around with a score of 36.125.

"Sammy is 15 years old and is a sophomore at Marquette Catholic High School," Bower said. "She has aspirations to one day be a college gymnast. Sammy is a very hard-working dedicated athlete."

