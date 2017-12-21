ALTON - In the early afternoon on Monday at Marquette Catholic High School, star point guard Sammy Green signed his letter of intent to attend Briar Cliff University and play basketball.

“It was pretty cool especially my whole team was there, and the coach himself from Briar Cliff came down,” Green said. “It was organized well, so it went really smooth. All the support made it a special experience."

Located in Sioux City, Iowa Briar Cliff is a small Roman Catholic liberal arts university with just over 1,300 students enrolled. Green’s parents both attended the university, however, that didn’t play a role in Green deciding on going there.

“It was kind of a coincidence that I chose to go there. [Briar Cliff coaches] saw me at an AAU tournament over the summer and kinda liked me, and I took some visits there, and it made me feel like I was at home already. I’ve always wanted to leave and try a new experience living on my own,” Green said. “I love the playing style because it fits what I want to do. They shoot a lot of three’s and get up and down. [Svagera] is really cool. He treats me like I’m already on the team.”

Even when he was the sixth man for the Edwardsville Tigers his sophomore season, Green had the talent to make the tough look easy and seemingly make fools out of defenders with his next level dribbling and shooting skills, plus his eye for the game. After transferring to Marquette a year ago, he’s improved and has been the focal point for the Explorers on offense making no-look passes or effortlessly attacking the basket.

“I don’t know. It’s just from me playing basketball all these years. I have a knack for the game because my best friend, Anthony was always guarding me and he knows all my moves so whenever I play against him it’s like I’m playing against myself. When I play against other people it’s almost easier. It’s just playing basketball my whole life,” Green said.

Now with this out of the way, Green can fully concentrate on helping lead the Explorers as they look to remain unbeaten.

“It is fun, especially being my senior with the 10-0 start. I couldn’t really ask to be in a better spot,” Green said.

