GODFREY - Sammy Desai, owner of the Godfrey bp at 1918 W. Delmar Ave. in Godfrey, appears to bring a string of luck with him everywhere he goes.

Desai always revitalizes and improves whatever business he purchases, but in his convenience store/gas stations, he has also had great success with selling big-dollar lottery tickets.

A Godfrey woman and a group of nurses and medical friends purchased an Illinois Lotto ticket on December 14, 2020, at the Godfrey bp and won an unbelievable $2 million prize.

Desai said he thinks some of his luck came with him from his previous store in Georgia, where he had several lottery success stories. He purchased the Godfrey bp on November 14, 2019, and this big-ticket sale was also on the 14th of the month in December 2020, he added, so the 14th must be a lucky day for him somehow.

Desai has done several renovations to the Godfrey store and now has a good wine stock and craft beer collection, food, cigars, and slot machines. The Godfrey bp owner always tries to be competitive with his gasoline prices. Often, the bp has a grill going for some tasty barbecued, hot food.

Article continues after sponsor message

He said he loves the customers of the Godfrey area.

“I have all great customers here,” he said. “I also have employed workers who like all the customers, and some come here every day to play scratch-off tickets and Illinois Lottery tickets. Our location here in Godfrey is great.”

Desai said what he enjoys most is changing the store into something all the customers can be satisfied with inside.

“I can say that everyone loves me and my store,” he said. “I am so thankful.”

Every Friday, the Godfrey bp has a gas giveaway drawing. He said he also likes to use local businesses whenever possible for any inventory.

Win a $25 Gift Card to Godfrey bp & Deli

For more information, contact (618) 466-3009 or visit the store on Delmar Avenue in Godfrey.

More like this: