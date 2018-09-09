CARLINVILLE – Following its establishment five years ago in Carlinville, SamJam will be taking Carlinville's Macoupin County Fairgrounds on Sept. 22, 2018.

SamJam Music and Brewfest is an annual concert originally founded to “celebrate the medical challenges faced by a local resident.” Organizer Peter Oswald II said this year's event will be bigger than previous years, and it will still be able to be celebrated with the festival's namesake, Sam Oswald. Sam has endured a “host of treatments” related to neurofibromatosis (NF) over 28 years, including spinal fusion, two brain tumors, shunt revisions, bone grafting on both legs, knee surgery, dermal tumor removal and eye surgery. He has recently received two surgeries for a rare tumor in his leg as well as radiation and chemo therapies. His lower leg no longer functions, Peter Oswald said. The good news, however, is that Sam is cancer-free currently.

“The original SamJam was held to celebrate Sam's successful medical treatment,” Peter Oswald said in an email. “He remains cancer-free and lives independently here in Carlinville. Sam's medical issues are all related to NF, a disorder that strikes one in 2,500 people, and yet is relatively unknown to most. SamJam is a celebration for Sam, but, more importantly, provides awareness of NF and raises money for NF research and support services for NF patients and their families.”

This year, the event will expand to last from noon until midnight with more than 50 craft beers for tasting and purchase as well as food trucks and a bags tournament and a reduced price at the gate. Music will include progressive bluegrass and Americana acts.

The lineup looks a little something like this:

Noon – 2 p.m.: Grassfed of Kansas City, Kansas

Article continues after sponsor message 2-4 p.m.: The Sons of the Mother Road of Carlinville

4-6 p.m.: Hillary Fitz Band of St. Louis

6-8 p.m.: The Ginstrings of Minneapolis

8-10 p.m.: Chain Station of Denver

10 p.m. - Midnight: Still Shine of Peoria

“We are continuing our goal of presenting top-quality music and have six great bands coming this year, representing a great mix of progressive bluegrass, Americana and roots music,” Peter Oswald, Sam and Peter Oswald II's father, said in an email.

During its first four years, SamJam4NF, Inc. has raised $51,000 toward battling NF while aiding fellow families suffering from its effects.

More information, including camping information, can be found at www.samjam4nf.com.

More like this: