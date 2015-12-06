It’s all relative and the market doesn’t go backwards.

That’s the reminder as more than one St. Louis baseball fan has questioned pitcher Jeff Samardzija signing with the San Francisco Giants for “Adam Wainwright money”.

The contract numbers do compare as a 32-year old Wainwright signed a 5-year/$97.5 million deal before the 2014 season. Samardzija, who will turn 31 in January, is reported to have agreed to a 5-year/$90 million contract with the Giants. After that, the numbers start to separate between the right-handers.

At the time of his contract agreement, Wainwright had built a record of 99-57, logged 1314.2 innings, and started 185 games. He had also won at least 19 games four different seasons and finished in the top 3 of Cy Young balloting three different times.

Samardzija doesn’t have quite the same resume having compiled a record of 47-61 in 131 games started with 991.2 innings pitched. His 11 wins last season were a career-high and first time he had double-digit wins in a season.

But again, it’s all relative.

Samardzija, who was a wide receiver at Notre Dame, didn’t begin pitching until later in his baseball career and hasn’t logged the overall innings as Wainwright–or compared to most of the other pitchers available in this free agent market. Combined with having pitched at least 200 innings three times, that helps translates to more money.

As much as David Price and then Zack Greinke benefited from Jordan Zimmerman signing quickly–and for a decent amount, so too has Samardzjia as along with Johnny Cueto was in the next tier of available pitchers.

Yes, it is Adam Wainwright money. But it’s not the same market as just two short years ago.