TRENTON, N.J. – Carrollton native Sam Coonrod had a tremendous outing on the mound for the Richmond, Va., Flying Squirrels in Class A baseball with a 6-2 victory Friday night over Trenton.

The right-hander utilized his fastball to clip the Trenton team (51-30). It was Coonrod’s third start with the Flying Squirrels.

Coonrod held Trenton scoreless the first two innings, then he continued to pitch strong in the third. He continued through the fourth, fifth and sixth innings with only 69 pitches, many for strikes.

Coonrod (1-1) only allowed four hits and two walks while striking out four in six-and-two-thirds, to continue his rise through the minor leagues with a goal of getting to Major League baseball. Richmond, Va., is a farm club for the San Francisco Giants in the Major Leagues. Coonrod pitched in college for Southern Illinois University.

"I had great defense and pitch calling behind me last night," Coonrod said Saturday morning. "My teammates really helped me out."

