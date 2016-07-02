Carrollton native Sam Coonrod

TRENTON, N.J. – Carrollton native Sam Coonrod had a tremendous outing on the mound for the Richmond, Va., Flying Squirrels in Class A baseball with a 6-2 victory Friday night over Trenton.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The right-hander utilized his fastball to clip the Trenton team (51-30). It was Coonrod’s third start with the Flying Squirrels.

Article continues after sponsor message

Coonrod held Trenton scoreless the first two innings, then he continued to pitch strong in the third. He continued through the fourth, fifth and sixth innings with only 69 pitches, many for strikes.

Coonrod (1-1) only allowed four hits and two walks while striking out four in six-and-two-thirds, to continue his rise through the minor leagues with a goal of getting to Major League baseball. Richmond, Va., is a farm club for the San Francisco Giants in the Major Leagues. Coonrod pitched in college for Southern Illinois University.

"I had great defense and pitch calling behind me last night," Coonrod said Saturday morning. "My teammates really helped me out."

More like this:

3 days ago - Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, Sports Roundup: Althoff Beats McGivney In Girls Volleyball, Plus Other Soccer Scores

Jul 21, 2024 - Harrisburg Post 167 Held To Just One Hit, But Steal 2-1 Win Over Alton In Junior Fifth Division Tournament, Hickman Fans 14 In Great Effort  

Jun 23, 2024 - Young Legionnaires Come Up Big In Seventh Inning, Hits Trenton Post 778 With 12-Run Seventh, Takes District 22 Win 18-2  

4 days ago - Belleville West Captures Soccer Thriller Over O'Fallon, Plus Other Results

Jul 20, 2024 - Champlin Strikes Out Nine In Five Innings, Alton Junior Legionnaires Score Twice In Sixth, Won Over Orient Miners 4-2, Advance In Tournament

 