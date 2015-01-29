The words full of life kept ringing over and over on descriptions of Sam Biggs, 6, of Godfrey, who died of cancer Wednesday.

Sam’s grandma Jenny Hausman of Alton said her grandson lived a full life in the six and a half years he was here.

“He hit bumps in the road with his cancer, but you didn’t know it,” his grandmother said. “He just kept on going. He always made us laugh. He was very smart for his age.”

Sam is the son of Lee Ann and Brian Biggs.

Cousin Amber Stahlschmidt is extremely close to the Biggs family and she also described Sam as “fun, energetic and loving.”

“He was so full of life,” she said, echoing what his grandma said. “He loved to make funny faces and was just a smart kid.

Stahlschmidt said the only way she can cope with Sam’s death is a firm belief in God.

“I just know that Sam was here for a purpose,” she said. “I will never ask God why he took him now. Everybody has their own story, purpose and journey in life and Sam fulfilled his purpose here. That is just how I believe.”

Recently, after receiving several finger strip checks in his treatment, he decided that he wanted to be a “finger-strip” nurse in the future to help others.

Stahlschmidt and her family spent Easter and the holidays with Sam and his family. Sam loved Easter egg hunts, she said.

Lori Jamison is a good friend of the Biggs family and Sam. She said she has known Lee Ann all Lee Ann’s life and said it was impossible to see the pain Sam was enduring with the cancer.

“For six years old he was like an old soul,” she said. “I just wish more people would have that kind of positive attitude. He never wanted his mom or dad to cry about his cancer. He was a great kid.”

Hausman told viewers to not take anything for granted with their children.

“You just don’t think this will happen to you,” she said. “I know I am not the only one to experience it,” she said. “Hug your babies every day.”

