ALTON - Keeping the less fortunate members of the community healthy and happy is the Salvation Army of Alton’s year round goal.

This Thursday, Dec. 3, the Army location at 525 Alby Street in Alton provided a Community Health Fair for individuals in need around the area.

“We are proactively providing this service to the community, in many cases to some of the least and lost of our community who don’t necessarily have access to resources like this on a regular basis,” 2015 Salvation Army Kettle Coordinator Greg Gelzinnis said.

This was also the final opportunity for community members to register to receive assistance this holiday season.

“With this program, we help families around the area who need a little help this holiday season be full of a little more cheer,” Gelzinnis said.

The Community Health Fair will resume at 1:00 p.m. and will last until 3:00 p.m.

Patrons who arrived at the health fair were welcomed to diabetes and blood pressure screenings, flu shots courtesy of Walgreens Pharmacy and information from a number of medicaid providers who can assist them in all of their health insurance needs. Those in attendance can also register for dental screenings.

Gelzinnis also would like the public to know that there are plenty of opportunities for the community itself to get involved in helping the less fortunate this holiday season.

“Folks can go from the comfort of their living room to RingBells.org and see all of our bell ringing locations and time slots and sign up right there,” he said. “For the first time for the Alton Corps, we have an online kettle at OnlineRedKettle.org/Alton where you can contribute to help us reach our goal of $99,000. Right now, we’re little over $11,000, but I feel very confident that we can reach it.”

