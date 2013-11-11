Join us at Wood River Chiropractic (203 East Ferguson Ave, Wood River) from Monday, Nov. 11th to Thursday, Nov. 14th from 9am - 5:30pm for the opportunity to help veterans, get a chair massage, and win a google tablet!

With a $15 Dollar donation or an Outdoor Porch Hanging Flag you will be entered for your chance to win a 7 inch Google Tablet. Also with your donation you will receive a chair massage!  The money will go to Mission: American Gratitude which honors and serves honorably discharged veterans from all branches within the Riverbend community.

