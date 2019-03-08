SPRINGFIELD, IL – The countdown is on! Tickets go on sale April 20 to this summer’s highly anticipated concert series at the 2019 Illinois State Fair Grandstand.

Tickets to all the announced Illinois Lottery Grandstand Stage concerts go on sale Saturday, April 20 at 10:00 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com or by calling Ticketmaster directly at 800-745-3000. For those who prefer to purchase tickets in person, the Emmerson Building on the State Fairgrounds in Springfield will begin selling tickets on Monday, April 22 – you can purchase in person from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

It’s important to remember that Ticketmaster and the Illinois State Fair Box Office are the only authorized outlets to sell concert tickets for the State Fair Grandstand. Third party outlets often inflate ticket prices, and the buyer has no guarantee of authenticity of tickets purchased from a third-party seller.

Tickets for the concerts listed below go on sale via Ticketmaster on Saturday, April 20 at 10:00 a.m. and at the Emmerson Building on the State Fairgrounds on Monday, April 22 at the following prices:

Sunday, August 11: Dan + Shay

Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / Gen Track - $35 / VIP Track - $55

Monday, August 12: The Traveling Salvation Show – A Tribute to Neil Diamond

Free Concert – no tickets needed

Tuesday, August 13: Why Don’t We

Tier 3 - $20 / Tier 2 - $25 / Tier 1 - $30 / Gen Track - $30 / VIP Track - $50

Wednesday, August 14: Pentatonix with Rachel Platten

Tier 3 - $45 / Tier 2 - $50 / Tier 1 - $55 / Gen Track - $55 / VIP Track - $75

Thursday, August 15: Old Dominion

Tier 3 - $30 / Tier 2 - $35 / Tier 1 - $40 / Gen Track - $40 / VIP Track - $60

Friday, August 16: Snoop Dogg w/ Dogg Pound, Warren G, DJ Quik, Twista, and Do or Die

Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / Gen Track - $35 / VIP Track - $55

The Illinois State Fair will once again offer Stage Side Parties for each of the ticketed Grandstand concerts. An additional $30 ticket provides fairgoers access to an exclusive pre-show party that includes food, entertainment, giveaways and early entry into the concert. The Stage Side Party is only available to those who have purchased a concert ticket to attend that night’s concert – BOTH concert and Stage Side Party tickets will be required to enter the party tent. These tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster once tickets are on sale. Stage Side Party tickets purchased on or before July 15, 2019, will also receive a parking pass for the concert date event.

Mark your calendars for the 2019 Illinois State Fair, August 8 through 18, in Springfield. Stay up to date with all the latest news and announcements from the Illinois State Fair by connecting with us via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

