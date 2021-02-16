ST. LOUIS - The Saint Louis Story Stitchers event The WHY of MY City coming February 18, 2021, to major music platforms: Songs and stories including Who’s Ready?, What’s Your Why, WADE, bang in the Night, Sneaker Tact, and The Ville. Artists include Bobby Norfolk. Ntegrity, KP Dennis, and Stitchers Youth Council’s Emeara Burns, Branden Lewis and more.

StitchCast Studio Special Edition: The WHY of MY City publishing schedule:

PUBLISHING DATES:

The Ville

March 4, 2021 / Featuring Bobby Norfolk and Percy Green II

St. Louis Music

March 11, 2021 / Featuring Ntegrity and Timothy McGimpsey

The West Side

March 18, 2021 / Featuring Branden Lewis, Emeara Burns, Otis Woodard, Jawwaad Spann

University City and the Delmar Loop

March 25, 2021 / Featuring John A Wright, Sr., Esley Hamilton, and Brent Roam

Ferguson

April 1, 2021 / Featuring Mayor Ella Jones and KP Dennis

Walnut Park

April 8, 2021 / Featuring Julian Keaton and Alderwoman Pam Boyd

LOCATION: StitchCast Studio is Available on Podbean, Google Podcasts, apple podcasts, Spotify

LANDING PAGE: https://storystitchers.org/stitchcast-studio-special-edition-the-why-of-my-city/

TRAILER: https://vimeo.com/496115228

ABOUT The WHY of MY City

Story Stitchers collected stories from residents and encouraging them to share what their community means to them as part of The WHY of MY City. Story Stitchers capture and document black history through written word and art by archiving oral history, story collection and storytelling. Audiences will gain insight into neighbors’ lives. The WHY of MY City seeks to collect positive stories of local heroes in economically disadvantaged neighborhoods that are struggling with decline. The WHY of MY City captures and documents pieces of black history through written word and art while training the next generation to become active, engaged citizens. Our goal is that programs become a force multiplier, rippling into families, schools, and neighborhoods, offering solutions to common urban problems.

StitchCast Studio Special Edition: The WHY of MY City

StitchCast Studio Special Edition: The WHY of MY City, a series with conversations exploring St. Louis neighborhoods and Black culture with conversations exploring Ferguson, Walnut Park, The Ville, the West Side, University City and the Delmar Loop, and St. Louis Music.

Sponsors

StitchCast Studio Season II is sponsored by Spirit of St. Louis Women’s Fund’s three year grant 2020-22, Arts and Education Council PNC grant, and Lush Corporation’s The Charity Pot.

Special Edition of StitchCast Studio: The WHY of MY City was funded by Missouri Humanities Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. Funding for this grant is provided by the CARES Act and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Special thanks to Kranzberg Arts Foundation for providing the .ZACK Rooftop and Ballroom for our recording sessions.

About Saint Louis Story Stitchers Artists Collective

Saint Louis Story Stitchers Artists Collective is a non-profit organization engaged in urban storytelling. The mission of Saint Louis Story Stitchers is to document St. Louis through art and word to promote understanding, civic pride, intergenerational relationships and literacy.

Collective artists work alongside twenty 16-24-year-old urban youth to collect stories, reframe and retell them using the arts to promote a better educated, more peaceful and caring society. Saint Louis Story Stitchers are a resident organization at Kranzberg Arts Foundation where members rehearse, present and perform in the Foundation's first-class spaces. The Collective also maintains the Stitchers Storefront Studio in the historic Loop District for recording, editing and publishing. Current projects focus on public health issues including gun violence. Learn more at storystitchers.org/

