ST. LOUIS - Saint Louis Story Stitchers Artists Collective presents Peace in the Prairie, an original multimedia presentation newly expanded in its 3rd iteration, exploring the concepts of peace and violence, juxtaposing urban life as experienced by African American people living in the city of St. Louis, Missouri and the state's unique endangered prairie lands.

Peace in the Prairie is a lively, multimedia presentation that combines original music, discussion, and storytelling with videography.

Peace in the Prairie is unique to Missouri, generated by local artists and residents reflecting on loss and resilience in the human experience and rejuvenation in nature.

Story Stitchers lead artists involved in Peace in the Prairie include Troy Anthony, KP Dennis, Ntegrity, Master Storyteller Bobby Norfolk, Superhood, Susan Colangelo, and special guest artists, legendary St. Louis soul vocalist, soul and funk vocal legend Roland Johnson, and videographer Meghan Kirkwood, Assistant Professor of Art in the Sam Fox School of Design and Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis, joined by leading performing artists from Story Stitchers Youth Council including Emeara Burns and Branden Lewis, will treat you to a memorable and inspiring journey.

Over the past five years, the artists have explored and recorded native prairie landscapes via trips to Missouri prairie reserves including Shaw Nature Reserve of the Missouri Botanical Garden in Gray Summit, with the Missouri Prairie Foundation at Linden’s Prairie in Mt. Vernon, Missouri and Prairie Star Restoration Farm in Osage County, Prairie State Park in Mindenmines, Missouri in Barton County near Joplin, and Dunn Ranch Prairie of The Nature Conservancy in Hatfield, Missouri.

Peace in the Prairie expands the artistic body of work of African American artists in the Collective, addresses the community need of understanding violence while seeking peace, supports the exploration of new natural settings by both artists and audiences, and supports the greater understanding of Missouri's unique natural heritage in its native prairie lands.

Screening at November 5th, 2021 at The Stage, 3524 Washington Ave, with Q&A following the screening.

PEACE IN THE PRAIRIE LANDING PAGE : https://storystitchers.org/peace-in-the-prairie/

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

Peace in the Prairie is presented with support from Missouri Arts Council, a State Agency, which receives support from the State of Missouri.

Additional support for Saint Louis Story Stitchers is provided by The Lewis Prize For Music, the Spirit of St. Louis Women’s Fund, City of St. Louis Youth at Risk Crime Prevention grant of 2020, March For Our Lives, and Kranzberg Arts Foundation.

EVENT:

Peace in the Prairie Screening

Length: 1:10 minutes

Video

(PG 13 for references to violence.)

LOCATION:

The Stage at 3524 Washington Ave

DATE:

November 5, 2021

TIME:

7:00 -8:30 PM

TICKETS:

Adults $15 through MetroTix: https://www.metrotix.com/events/detail/peace-in-the-prairie

Early reservations are requested.

Free entry to 16-24 years old youth with Photo ID and children under 2.

COVID POLICIES:

Effective September 1st, 2021, all people who are 12 years or older who wish to enter Story Stitchers venues will need to bring a photo ID and either their physical vaccination card or a photo of their vaccination card. Unvaccinated people, including unvaccinated adults and unvaccinated children over the age of 12, must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test: either a PCR test taken within 72 hours of the activity start time or an antigen test taken within 24 hours of the activity start time. Story Stitchers policy also includes mandatory mask-wearing indoors, social distancing, and frequent hand washing and use of hand sanitizer.

Covid Policies Landing Page: https://storystitchers.org/covid-19-safety-policies-and-procedures/

ADDITIONAL DATE:

Celebrate Earth Day April 22, 2022, at the World’s Fair Pavilion in Forest Park with Peace in the Prairie. Community groups involved in gardening, native plants, birding, hiking, planting trees, and loving the earth or who can bring resources for victims of violence are encouraged to contact Story Stitchers for more information on getting involved.

About Saint Louis Story Stitchers Artists Collective

Saint Louis Story Stitchers Artists Collective is a non-profit organization engaged in urban storytelling. The mission of Saint Louis Story Stitchers is to document St. Louis through art and word to promote understanding, civic pride, intergenerational relationships and literacy.

Collective artists work alongside 16-24-year-old urban youth to collect stories, reframe and retell them using the arts to promote a better educated, more peaceful and caring society. Saint Louis Story Stitchers are a resident organization at Kranzberg Arts Foundation where members rehearse, present and perform in the Foundation's first-class spaces. The Collective also maintains the Stitchers Storefront Studio in the historic Loop District for recording, editing and publishing. Current projects focus on public health issues including gun violence. Learn more at storystitchers.org/

