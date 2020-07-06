FENTON, Mo. - Saint Louis FC, the area's current professional soccer team who play in the second-tier United Soccer League USL Championship, will resume their interrupted 2020 season on the road at the Indy Eleven of Indianapolis on Saturday, July 11.

STLFC, in their fifth year of operations, will play their first home game also against the Indy Eleven at West Community Credit Union Stadium at World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo., on Sunday, July 26. The team and league's Return To Play schedule was released on Thursday.

The club was recently placed in Group E of the revamped league, along with regional rivals Indianapolis, Sporting Kansas City II, formerly known as Swope Park Rangers, and arch-rival Louisville City FC. Each team will play 16 games in the revised schedule, playing a double home-and-home set with the three teams in its group.

In addition, Saint Louis will play three games outside of their group, but against regional teams. STLFC will play at Memphis 901 FC on Saturday, Aug. 1, host FC Tulsa, formerly known as Tulsa Roughnecks FC, on Saturday, Aug. 8, and will play at Pittsburgh Riverhounds S.C., on Saturday, Aug. 22.

Saint Louis will play at Louisville City on Saturday, July 18, before returning home to face the Eleven, and will also play at Louisville on Saturday, Sept 12. Louisville will travel to St. Louis on Saturday, Aug. 29 and Saturday, Sept. 26.

STLFC will host Sporting Kansas City in all four meetings, due to crowd restrictions at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan., the home grounds of Sporting. SKC will be at Saint Louis on Wednesday, Aug. 5, Saturday, Aug. 15, Sunday, Sept. 6, and Saturday, Sept. 19.

Besides the first two games against Indianapolis, Saint Louis will play at Lucas Oil Stadium, the home park of Indy, on Saturday, Sept. 23, and then will host the Eleven on the final day of the regular season Saturday, Oct. 3.

The result of Saint Louis' only match of the season thus far, a 4-1 win over first-year expansion team The Miami FC at home, will count in the standings.

It was also announced the West Community Credit Union Stadium has been approved to host games at 50 percent of its capacity, and strict mask-wearing and social distancing rules for fans will be enforced during home matches.

The season re-opener kickoff time at Indianapolis will be at 6 p.m., with the other kickoff times to be announced.

