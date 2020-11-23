ST. LOUIS – Saint Louis Closet Co. is excited to announce that Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, marks their 30thanniversary in business. From the beginning, Saint Louis Closet Co. has been a local and woman-owned, non-franchised business in St. Louis. Jennifer Williams, president and founder of Saint Louis Closet Co., has created hundreds of jobs for and donated thousands of dollars to her surrounding community during this time.

“After 30 years, it’s easy for me to look back and remember why I decided to open Saint Louis Closet Co.,” said Williams. “I wanted to change lives through custom organization ever since I was young. Thanks to an incredibly supportive community and amazing employees, Saint Louis Closet Co. is now a successful small business providing organizational needs and un-paralleled service for our community.”

In 1991, Jennifer Williams left behind graduate school and working part-time to pursue her passion. She learned how to start a business, acquired a start-up loan, and trusted that early sales would prove profitable. In that first year, Saint Louis Closet Co. sold $236,000 in custom closets.

By 2020, Saint Louis Closet Co.’s sales exceeded year one by over 2,500% and their custom closets and organization systems are still 100% manufactured in St. Louis. Their 30,000-square-foot manufacturing facility and showroom makes this business one of the largest woman-owned closet companies in the U.S.

Saint Louis Closet Co. also continues to support the St. Louis community through Closets for a Cause – a monthly program recognizing, supporting, and donating to a single charity. So far, they have donated $25,492.44 to multiple local nonprofits.

ABOUT SAINT LOUIS CLOSET CO.

Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures and installs custom closets and organizational systems for both residential and commercial clients. The company is locally-owned and operated by Jennifer Quinn Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems and free in-home estimates.

For more information on Saint Louis Closet Co., please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

