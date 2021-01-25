MAPLEWOOD – Saint Louis Closet Co. is planning to donate a portion of their February sales to the APA Adoption Center (APA) through Closets for a Cause. This nonprofit organization is dedicated to bringing people and pets together, advancing humane education, and creating programs beneficial to the human/animal bond. Each year, they help over 10,000 pets and 15,000 individuals.

“Despite the need to innovate and adapt through these trying times, we have been able to thrive – largely because of the belief in our mission from people like you and the help of companies like Saint Louis Closet Co.,” said Chelsea Erxleben, development assistant for events with the APA.

With the funds raised by Saint Louis Closet Co., the APA will able to help thousands of pets in need of second (and third) chances at new loving homes. From curb-side adoptions, clinic care to pet food pantries, and social service collaborations, the APA has remained busy. Pets and the people who love them need more right now, and with Saint Louis Closet Co.'s support they can keep delivering on their promise to be there for them.

The nonprofit also has a new program called Crisis Housing. This program’s purpose is to bridge the housing gap during difficult times like COVID-19. If an individual has been misplaced or is moving into a new home after experiencing foreclosure and eviction, the APA will house and care for their pet(s).

Article continues after sponsor message

The APA was founded in 1922 by Mrs. Ella Megginson, who made it her life’s work to stand up for animals in need of an advocate. Their main focuses are: Adoption – sheltering and caring for homeless pets in need.

Education – the APA believes humane education can create a more compassionate community for people and pets alike.

Wellness – their wellness clinic and outreach programs help serve the community by keeping owned pets healthy and with their owners.

Saint Louis Closet Co. has donated $31,963.76 to multiple local nonprofits throughout 2020. The nonprofits involved so far include Stray Rescue of St. Louis, Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis, Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis, National Council of Jewish Women - St. Louis, Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, KidSmart, Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition, Mission: St. Louis, DEAF, Inc., and Toys for Tots.

ABOUT SAINT LOUIS CLOSET CO.

Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures and installs custom closets and organizational systems for both residential and commercial clients. The company is locally-owned and operated by Jennifer Quinn Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems and free in-home estimates.

For more information on Saint Louis Closet Co., please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

More like this: