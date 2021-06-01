MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – Saint Louis Closet Co. is announcing plans to donate a portion of their June sales to Safe Connections through their monthly giveback effort, Closets for a Cause. Safe Connections is the longest-standing domestic/sexual violence, dual-focused nonprofit in St. Louis accredited by the Council on Accreditation (COA).

“We are honored to be Saint Louis Closet Co.'s charity of choice for Closets for a Cause throughout June,” said Cynthia Danley, the chief development and marketing officer for Safe Connections. “Community unity fosters support during uncertain times. We embrace our partnership and look forward to promoting awareness of the award-winning programs of Safe Connections. We are here to provide support and education to the St. Louis community."

Safe Connections’ mission is to reduce the impact and incidence of relationship violence and sexual assault through education, crisis intervention, counseling, and support services. Funds raised by Saint Louis Closet Co. will directly assist the mission implementation of the nonprofit. After starting out as a grassroots, domestic violence crisis hotline for women in 1976, they now serve nearly 20,000 individuals each year and are inclusive of all genders and sexual orientations.

The nonprofit’s programs include:

Individual Therapy Compassionate and highly specialized, master’s degree-level therapists help victims reclaim their lives as survivors – free of charge.

24-Hour Crisis Helpline (314.531.2003) Highly-trained advocates assess safety needs, assist with safety planning, provide emergency transportation, and give referrals for medical care, shelter, legal aid, counseling, and other area resources.

Prevention Education Healthy Alternatives for Relationships Among Teens (HART) Girls Group and Guys Group Safe Connections on Campus

Support Services Groups, classes, and workshops for adults and youth of all genders (ages 12 and over) who have experienced rape, domestic or dating abuse, sex trafficking, and/or childhood sexual abuse.



For more information about Safe Connections, please visit www.safeconnections.org.

