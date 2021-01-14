Saint Louis Closet Co. Donates to Toys for Tots
MAPLEWOOD – Saint Louis Closet Co. is donating $3,022 to the St. Louis Area Toys for Tots through their giveback initiative, Closets for a Cause. The designer, manufacturer, and installer of custom closets and organizational systems’ donation will support the nonprofit in providing toys, books, and other gifts to less fortunate children.
This amount is a direct result of a percentage of gross sales made throughout December 2020. Saint Louis Closet Co. has currently donated $31,963.76 to multiple local nonprofits. In November 2020, Saint Louis Closet Co. also served as an official Toys for Tots drop-off site for the tenth year in a row. They were able to donate over 500 toys following their efforts.
For more information on the St. Louis Area Toys for Tots, please visit their website.
Each month, a new charity is selected for this dynamic effort. January’s selection is Pedal the Cause. For more information on Closets for a Cause, please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com/giving-back.
