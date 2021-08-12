

MAPLEWOOD – Saint Louis Closet Co. is donating $4,133.22 to The BackStoppers, Inc. through their giveback initiative, Closets for a Cause. This donation will help fund financial assistance and support to the spouses and dependent children of all police officers, firefighters/volunteer firefighters, publicly funded paramedics, and emergency medical technicians (EMTs) in The BackStoppers, Inc.’s coverage area who have lost their lives in the line of duty. The donation will also go toward aiding first responders who have suffered a catastrophic injury while on duty.

This amount is a direct result of a percentage of gross sales made throughout July 2021. Saint Louis Closet Co. has currently donated $56,260.72 to multiple local nonprofits through Closets for a Cause.

“We are very grateful for this support from our friends at Saint Louis Closet Co. Many fundraising events have continued to be halted due to COVID-19, but our mission of serving families of fallen heroes remains active,” said Chief Ron Battelle, executive director at The BackStoppers, Inc. “Support from the community is vital to our mission. Many thanks to Saint Louis Closet Co. for choosing The BackStoppers as a recipient of Closets for a Cause for the month of July!”

The BackStoppers, Inc. is committed to supporting families of fallen heroes by paying off all debt, providing health and dental insurance, reimbursing for out-of-pocket medical expenses, covering tuition and educational costs from daycare to university, and assisting with miscellaneous extraordinary expenses. To become a BackStoppers, Inc. member and ensure that your family has the ongoing support you need due to the loss of your loved one, join here.

Each month, a new charity is selected to further benefit the St. Louis community. August’s selection is Ready Readers. For more information on Closets for a Cause, please visit http://www.stlouisclosetco.com/giving-back/.

ABOUT SAINT LOUIS CLOSET CO.



Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures, and installs custom closets and organizational systems for both residential and commercial clients. The company is locally-owned and operated by Jennifer Quinn Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems, and free in-home estimates.



For more information on Saint Louis Closet Co., please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

