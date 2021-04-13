JERSEYVILLE - St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic School in Jerseyville has a fund-raiser in place for April that could have a huge future impact. The fund-raiser is for a new outside playground for kindergarten through fourth-grade classes.

SF/HG Principal Dr. Dennis Cramsey said a generous person made a significant donation to get the ball rolling for the project. He added that other donations have also come in, so the plan is to fund raise in April and in May to decide what the best unit would be for the school.

The playground committee is requesting financial support from SFHG parents, parish businesses and the community.

Donations to the SF/HG Playground Project can be mailed to or dropped off at the St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic School, 412 Washington Street, Jerseyville, IL., 62012.

"Our Holy Ghost students do not have a playground structure," Dr. Cramsey said. "We are seeking donations to make our students' dreams a reality. You can join our efforts to raise funds for our future playground to be installed at the Holy Ghost site and upgrades to the St. Francis site playground area.”

Principal Cramsey said a decision was made to wait until spring to fund raise for the playground project. He said he hopes to get the project moving in strong fashion in May and his hope is there might be a new playground in place by the time school resumes in August.

“When you look at a 3-4-year-old child can do and their height compared with a third-grader or fourth-grader, there are different types of units needed,” he said. “This is going to make a big difference for the students and will give us another option for kids to get their physical fitness activities out of the way.”

Dr. Cramsey is in his first year at SF/HG after a long tenure in the Edwardsville School District 7. He finished his career there as Edwardsville High School principal.

Dr. Cramsey is retired from EHS, but said he loves the “amazing environment” at SF/HG.

“I loved every second of my 30-plus years in public education setting, but the staff and faculty, priests, parishioners here are like one big family,” he said.

“We have been in person five days a week since the middle of October and not really missed a beat because of COVID-19. I am really proud of our kids, parents, teachers and other staff for doing such a phenomenal job with COVID-19.”

To donate, contact St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic School at (618) 498-4910 (HG) or (618) 498-4823 (SF) dennis.cramsey@sfhg.org or bring the donations by the school or mail at 309 N. Washington St., 62052, in Jerseyville.

