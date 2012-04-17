(ALTON, IL) - Area residents are invited to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Saint Clare's Villa at a special community open house on Saturday, April 21 from 10 a.m. to Noon. The 64-unit supportive living facility for seniors, age 65 and older, is located at 915 East Fifth Street inside Saint Clare's Hospital, on the second through fifth floors.

Alton Mayor Tom Hoechst will be on hand at 10 a.m. to read a proclamation honoring Saint Clare's Villa, along with ambassadors from the RiverBend Growth Association. Free cholesterol and blood pressure screenings, as well as chair massages and refreshments will be available in the third floor dining room; Gigi Darr will provide musical entertainment.

Combining independence with personalized care, Saint Clare's Villa offers spacious one-bedroom and studio apartments, meals, daily activities, free Wi-Fi accessibility and much more - all with 24-hour assistance available from health care professionals. Visitors at the Open House will also have an opportunity to tour apartments and common areas.

"The Villa is a blessing for area seniors," says Sister M. Anastasia, Director of Saint Clare's Villa. "Residents enjoy friendships with each other and the T-L-C from our dedicated Mission Partners."

As the first hospital-based supportive living facility in the area, Saint Clare's Villa opened in April, 2002 after a year-long demolition and construction of the upper floors of Saint Clare's Hospital. "When the doors first opened, area residents were able to see a transformation into a beautiful facility -- a special place for seniors to live," Sister said.

Residents bring their own furnishings to make their new apartment feel just like home. "They bring all of their favorite items, such as furniture, pictures and knick-knacks," says Stacey Noble-Loveland, Admissions/Marketing Coordinator for the Villa. "They may have to leave the physical building they once lived in, but they bring the "heart of home" with them and that makes the transition easier. We also have two fully furnished apartments for a resident who may have limited resources or little to move in with."

A virtual tour of Saint Clare's Villa is located at www.sahc.org.

Residents are invited to participate in daily recreational, social and cultural activities that are planned, including health education programs. Saint Clare's Villa offers a monthly newsletter and calendar to keep residents apprised of upcoming events, such as shopping trips, bingo, musical programs, pet therapy, themed parties and exercise classes. There is a chapel and daily Mass for all residents.

Saint Clare's Villa is staffed at all times, seven days a week. A 24-hour personal emergency call system is also available. Residents have peace of mind knowing that if an emergency occurs, help will be immediately available. For added security of the residents, Saint Clare's Villa is locked and secured between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Visitors are allowed after hours with prior notification.

Applications for residency are currently being accepted; a financial assistance program is available for those who qualify.

Application fees will be waived on all applications completed during the April 21 Open House.

For information about Saint Clare's Villa or the Open House, please call 618-463-9000.

