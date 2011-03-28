Do you have a loved one 65 or older who could benefit from supportive
living? Why not check out Saint Clare's Villa virtual tour and see all of
the great things we have to offer!

Saint Clare's Villa is the Riverbend's first supportive living facility.
Opened in Alton in April of 2002, Saint Clare's Villa offers all the
amenities of home in an independent living environment while offering the
support your loved one needs.

Call us for a tour and we will treat you to lunch! 618.463.9000

