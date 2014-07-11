(ALTON, IL) – Area seniors are invited to hear about Identity Theft, Fraud and Scams from the office of State Comptroller Judy Baar Topinka on Thursday, July 17 at Saint Clare’s Villa, 915 East Fifth Street. The program begins at 2 p.m. in the dining room of Saint Clare’s Villa, located on the third floor of Saint Clare’s Hospital. Refreshments will be served.

Representatives from the Comptroller’s office will provide information on identifying potential scams and frauds, as well as how seniors can protect and prepare themselves against identity theft.

Article continues after sponsor message

To register for the program, please call 618-465-2264.

-30-

More like this: