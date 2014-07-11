(ALTON, IL) – Area seniors are invited to hear about Identity Theft, Fraud and Scams from the office of State Comptroller Judy Baar Topinka on Thursday, July 17 at Saint Clare’s Villa, 915 East Fifth Street. The program begins at 2 p.m. in the dining room of Saint Clare’s Villa, located on the third floor of Saint Clare’s Hospital. Refreshments will be served.

Representatives from the Comptroller’s office will provide information on identifying potential scams and frauds, as well as how seniors can protect and prepare themselves against identity theft.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

To register for the program, please call 618-465-2264.

-30-

More like this:

Sep 20, 2023 - OSF Saint Anthony's Introduces Wound Care Center Of Excellence To Riverbend Region

Aug 2, 2023 - OSF To Hold Lymphedema Education Meeting On August 3

Aug 10, 2023 - OSF Saint Anthony's Announces Three Mission Partner Award Winners

Aug 16, 2023 - New Support Group Now Available For Grandparents Parenting Grandchildren

Sep 27, 2023 - News Flash: Women Have Different Health Needs Than Men

 