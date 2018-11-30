ALTON - Area residents are invited to a special presentation on how to avoid internet and cellphone fraud issues on Thursday, December 6 from 2 to 4 p.m. The featured speaker will be Lieutenant Kristopher Tharp, with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, and president of the Madison County SALT Council (Seniors and Law Enforcement Together).

Health professionals from OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center will have booths set up to provide information and answer your questions about OSF Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center, Rehabilitative Therapies, Hospice, OSF HealthCare Medical Group, and OSF PromptCare. Free blood pressure screenings will also be provided.

The afternoon includes free refreshments, giveaways, and tours of Saint Clare’s Villa that includes a “Best Decorated Floor” contest where participants are eligible to win a special door prize.

To register your attendance, please visit osfsaintanthonys.org, or call (618) 463-9000.

