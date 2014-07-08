(ALTON, IL) – Saint Anthony’s Health Center is offering free prenatal classes for women who deliver their babies in Saint Anthony’s Women’s Pavilion, with the next five-week session of Childbirth Preparation starting on Monday, July 21 at 7 p.m. Led by Registered Nurse Shannon Vitali, the classes offer expecting parents information about the stages of labor and delivery, as well as breathing and relaxation techniques.

A one-day Childbirth Prep: Fast Track is scheduled for Saturday, August 9 at Saint Anthony’s, starting at 9 a.m. In addition, the Saturday class is scheduled for Saturday, July 19 at Jersey Community Hospital.

Expectant moms are encouraged to take this class in their last trimester. Register early by calling 465-BABY (465-2229); class size is limited. Classes are free of charge to those delivering their babies at Saint Anthony’s.

Article continues after sponsor message

In addition to the Childbirth Preparation classes, a Breastfeeding class is being offered on Monday, August 25 at 7 p.m. at Saint Anthony’s to help expecting mothers how they can better prepare for successful breastfeeding. This class will discuss initiation of breastfeeding after delivery, starting with skin-to-skin and latch-on, as well as what to expect during the early days of breastfeeding. It is advised that expecting mothers register for the class one or two months prior to their estimated due dates.

The Women’s Pavilion offers a number of prenatal education opportunities:

Childbirth Preparation 5-week Course

Childbirth Fast Track (Saturday)

Childbirth Refresher

C-Section/Anesthesia Class

Breastfeeding class

Infant Care class

For information about the Women’s Pavilion, local obstetricians and pediatricians or to schedule a tour, call 618-465-BABY (465-2229).

###

More like this: