ALTON – Making social connections is important to your quality of life. Meeting new people can increase your chances for making friendships and connections that provide companionship, intellectual stimulation, humor, support, and joy.

In a 10-year longevity study of people ages 70 and older, researchers at the Center for Ageing Studies concluded that a network of good friends is more likely than close family relationships to increase longevity in seniors.

One way for seniors to make new friends is by volunteering with the Auxiliary of OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center. Volunteer opportunities are available in many areas throughout the Health Center for caring, dependable adults. Some of the positions include: the Lobby information desk, escorts, the Gift Shop and Surgery waiting room. Any volunteer who works a three to four hour shift receives a free meal in the cafeteria and a special invitation to the annual Christmas Luncheon, Recognition Banquet.

The recent position of Hospitality Specialist involves greeting everyone who visits the Wound Center. Shifts are available Monday through Friday for three to four hours at a time. Volunteers in this position play an important role in providing superior customer service and excellent patient satisfaction.

“The Hospitality Specialist offers volunteers the opportunity to become involved with the community and utilize individual talents,” said Cherie Schmidt, Volunteer Coordinator. “At OSF Saint Anthony’s, dedicated and loyal volunteers help our health system fulfill its Mission to the community.”

For more information on OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center’s volunteer opportunities, call 618-465-4567.

