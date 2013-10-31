Saint Anthony’s Health Center has been named one of the nation's Top Performers on Key Quality Measures by The Joint Commission, the leading authority of health care organizations in America. Saint Anthony’s was recognized for exemplary performance in using evidenced-based clinical processes that are shown to improve care for heart attack care, surgical care and pneumonia care.

Saint Anthony’s is the only RiverBend hospital to receive the recognition for two consecutive years.

Saint Anthony’s is one of 1,099 hospitals in the U.S. earning the distinction of Top Performer on Key Quality Measures for attaining and sustaining excellence in accountability measure performance. The ratings are based on an aggregation of accountability measure data reported to The Joint Commission during the 2012 calendar year.

"The patient is at the center of our work," says E.J. Kuiper, President & CEO of Saint Anthony’s Health Center. "Our Mission Partners strive each and every day for the best possible outcomes for all patients.

“We are very proud of our Sisters, Mission Partners and physicians for their exceptional efforts to provide the highest level of care and are honored that they are being recognized on a national level."

To be recognized as a top performer on key quality measures an organization must: 1) achieve cumulative performance of 95 percent or above across all reported accountability measures; 2) achieve performance of 95 percent or above on each and every reported accountability measure where there are at least 30 denominator cases; and 3) have at least one core measure set that has a composite rate of 95 percent or above, and within that measure set all applicable individual accountability measures have a performance rate of 95 percent or above.

A 95 percent score means a hospital provided an evidenced-based practice 95 times out of 100 opportunities. Each accountability measure represents an evidence-based practice, for example, giving antibiotics one hour before surgery and giving aspirin at arrival for heart attack patients.

“We have been continually accredited by The Joint Commission over many decades and have been recommended by The Joint Commission as a best-practice hospital for our clinical care,” says Sister M. Mikela, Vice President of Patient Care Services & Mission Stewardship.

Sister Mikela says teamwork is the key. “Teamwork between all departments ensures that our patients receive the highest quality of care, treatment and services they deserve and expect.”

In addition to being included in The Joint Commission's "Improving America's Hospitals" annual report (http://www.jointcommission.org/annualreport.aspx), Saint Anthony’s will be recognized on The Joint Commission's Quality Check website, www.qualitycheck.org.

Saint Anthony’s Health Center is a 203-bed two-campus, independent health system sponsored by the Sisters of St. Francis of the Martyr St. George. For more information about Saint Anthony’s Health Center, its programs or services, please contact Saint Anthony’s Health Resource Center at 618-465-2264 or visit the health system’s website at www.sahc.org.

