Tickets are available for Saint Anthony’s 54th Annual Snow Ball Dinner Dance, set for Saturday, November 23 at Lockhaven Golf Club. This year’s black-tie optional event will be co-hosted by Saint Anthony’s Cancer Specialists: Dr. Kevin Palka and his wife, Dr. Raegan Diller; Dr. Manpreet Sandhu and her husband, Mandeep Kang; and Dr. James Piephoff and his companion, Tonya Crouch. Sponsored by Saint Anthony’s Foundation, this year’s event features entertainment by Smash Band.

Tickets for the Snow Ball are $100 per person with a complimentary cocktail hour from 6 to 7 p.m., followed by dinner and a cash bar. Proceeds from this year’s Snow Ball benefit Saint Anthony’s growing cancer services, the area’s leader in cancer care, offering IMRT radiation therapy, chemotherapy, clinical trials, nutritional assessments, patient navigation and family support.

Before joining Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center in January, Dr. Palka treated patients at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he also served as Assistant Professor of Medicine. A Duke University undergraduate and Fulbright Scholar, Dr. Palka attended medical school at the University of Texas-Southwestern. He completed advanced Fellowship training in Hematology/Oncology at Vanderbilt University in 2009 and is board certified in Oncology and Hematology, as well as in Internal Medicine. He currently serves as Chairman of Saint Anthony’s Oncology Committee. He and his wife, Raegan, an obstetrician/gynecologist, have two young children, Sam, age 6, and Jane, age 3.

Dr. Sandhu joined Dr. Palka in the Cancer Center in August after completing her Fellowship training in Hematology and Medical Oncology through the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center in New Jersey, where she also completed her Internship and Residency. Board certified in internal medicine, she provides treatment for all cancers and specializes in breast cancer. She and her husband, Mandeep, keep busy with their 2 year-old son, Aikom.

Currently Chief of Medical Staff for Saint Anthony’s, Dr. Piephoff has been with the Cancer Center for 10 years, serving as Medical Director of Radiation Oncology. He completed medical school in 1989 at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine and residency and fellowship training in 1994 at Washington University School of Medicine. Dr. Piephoff also served three years as a physician in the United States Army, stationed in Hawaii. Board certified in Radiation Oncology, Dr. Piephoff has been recognized by area organizations, such as the American Cancer Society and the 100 Black Men of Alton, for his community health initiatives. Dr. Piephoff has three sons – Austin, 19; Grant, 18; and Jack, 16.

As part of this year’s event, members of the Snow Ball Committee are offering a door prize drawing for a weekend in Chicago; Snow Ball committee members include: Monica Bristow, Rebecca Biethman, Rene Butler, Lindsay Spears, Sue Fitzgerald, Barb Hinson, Jeana Hutchinson, Deb Kasten, Mary Jo Kratschmer, Patti Kratschmer, Patty Kuiper, Erma Maloney, Margi Moore, Liz Nelson, Vi Randall, Cherie Schmidt, Diane Schuette, Betty Wuellner and Tina Zumwalt.

Reservations for the Snow Ball can be made by calling Saint Anthony’s Foundation at 618-463-5204.

