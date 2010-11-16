(Alton, IL) -- Tickets are now available for Saint Anthony’s 51st Annual Snow Ball Dinner Dance, set for Saturday, November 20 at Lockhaven Country Club. This year’s black-tie optional event will be co-hosted by Dr. Lawrence & Beverly Burch and Mike and Liz Nelson. Sponsored by Saint Anthony’s Foundation, this year’s event features the St. Louis 50’s band, Sh-Boom.

Dr. Burch is current Vice President of Medical Affairs for Saint Anthony’s Health Center. A founding physician of Alton Internists Associates -- now the ComPAS multispecialty medical group – Dr. Burch attended medical school at Saint Louis University and later served his internship and residency at St. Mary’s Health Center in Clayton. Prior to becoming a physician, he earned a bachelor’s and doctoral degree in chemical physics and worked with the NASA/Apollo program. His wife of 12 years, Beverly, is a 1959 graduate of Marquette High School. She received her degree in Biology from Regis University in Denver, CO, and is currently a volunteer at the Nature Kiss Health Food Store in Jerseyville. The Burch’s live in Hardin and have 11 grandchildren.

Mike Nelson, Executive Vice President/Chief Financial Officer for Saint Anthony’s Health Center, has been with Saint Anthony’s for 20 years. He oversees finance, patient accounting, patient access, health information and managed care. Prior to joining Saint Anthony’s, he provided audit and consulting with Peat Marwick and later was the Assistant Administrator of Finance/CFO for St. Mary’s Regional Health Center in Roswell, New Mexico. He has a Bachelor’s in Business Administration from the University of Texas in Austin and is a Certified Public Accountant. His wife of 26 years, Liz, also worked at St. Mary’s Regional Health Center, as the Director of Materials Management. She has volunteered with various community organizations in the area, including the YWCA Board of Directors, and is a long-standing member of the Snow Ball Committee. A buyer for Saint Anthony’s Gift Shop, Liz also serves on the Board of Saint Anthony’s Foundation, where she leads the Community Relations Committee. The Nelson’s live in Godfrey and have two grandchildren.

Article continues after sponsor message

Tickets for the Snow Ball are $90 per person with a complimentary cocktail hour from

6 to 7 p.m., followed by dinner and a cash bar. As part of this year’s event, members of the Snow Ball Committee are offering a door prize drawing for a weekend in Chicago; Snow Ball committee members include: Monica Bristow, Beverly Burch, Rene Butler, Kim Carrington, Ginger Diamond, Patti Fischer, Sue Fitzgerald, Barb Hinson, Earline Hopkins, Felecia Huebener, Jeana Hutchinson, Deb Kasten, Mary Jo Kratschmer, Patti Kratschmer, Patty Kuiper, Erma Maloney, Margi Moore, Liz Nelson, Vi Randall, Jan Reed, Diane Schuette, Graca Shepperson, Karen Walters and Betty Wuellner.

This year’s Snow Ball will benefit the planning and building of a new Cancer Center on the Saint Anthony’s campus in the next several years. Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center of Excellence is the leader in cancer care in the area, offering IMRT radiation therapy, chemotherapy, clinical trials, nutritional assessments and family support, as well as the latest in cancer information through the American Cancer Society Patient Resource Center, located on the Saint Clare’s Hospital campus at 915 East Fifth Street. Saint Anthony’s is the only cancer program in Alton to receive accreditation with commendation in five areas by the American College of Surgeons for offering high quality cancer care.

Reservations for the Snow Ball can be made by calling Saint Anthony’s Foundation at 618-463-5204.

More like this: