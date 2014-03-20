(Alton, IL) - If you or a loved one experiences dizziness or frequent falls, be sure to register for an upcoming balance screening on Wednesday, March 26 in the Auditorium of Saint Clare's Professional Building at 815 East Fifth Street. Saint Anthony's therapists will be on hand to provide the free balance screenings, beginning at 10 a.m.

It is estimated that nearly 50 percent of people age 65 and over experience falls, with the majority experiencing repeated falls. "Falls are the leading cause of injury in older adults," said Kelly Bogowith, PT, DPT, CSCS, Lead Therapist for Therapies. "Deterioration of one's balance is a major cause for falls. Balance screenings can be helpful to determine risk factors for falling."

Individuals who have a fear of falling or who experience vertigo and unsteadiness are encouraged to attend. Saint Anthony's Occupational Therapy professionals will help identify and modify risk factors for falls, such as strength and balance challenges, home hazards and health-related issues.

For more information or to make an appointment for the screening, please call 618-465-2264.

