ALTON - In recognition of February as American Heart month, OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center is presenting a free Lunch & Learn session for both the community and the Health Center staff. To register, call 618-465-2264.

Kelly Bogowith, Lead Physical Therapist, will talk about Body Basics: Practical Exercises for Home or Work on Friday, February 20 at Noon in the OSF Saint Clare’s Medical Office Building. Free box lunches will be provided.

According to statistics compiled annually by the American Heart Association, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Institutes of Health and other government sources, cardiovascular disease remains a major health issue for Americans.

Heart disease strikes someone in the U.S. about once every 43 seconds.

Heart disease is the No. 1 cause of death in the United States, killing over 375,000 people a year.

Heart disease is the No. 1 killer of women, taking more lives than all forms of cancer combined.

Over 39,000 African-Americans died from heart disease in 2011.

