Sister M. Anselma, Chief Operating Officer of OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center, pledges her support of the 80% by 2018 Colorectal Cancer Awareness initiative, with (from left) Dr. James Piephoff, Radiation Oncologist and Chief of Staff for OSF Saint Anthony’s, and Brett Schuette, Senior Market Manager for the American Cancer Society. As the first Metro-East hospital to officially pledge support of this national initiative, OSF Saint Anthony’s joins 700+ hospitals across the country working toward the shared goal of 80% of adults age 50 and older being regularly screened for colorectal cancer by 2018.

ALTON – Physicians and Mission Partners at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center participated in a ‘signing day’ with the American Cancer Society as part of OSF Saint Anthony’s pledge to support a national colorectal cancer awareness campaign, called 80% by 2018

“80% by 2018” is a National Colorectal Cancer Roundtable initiative in which hundreds of organizations have committed to substantially reducing colorectal cancer as a major public health problem for those 50 and older. These organizations are working toward the shared goal of 80% of adults aged 50 and older being regularly screened for colorectal cancer by 2018.

The 80% by 2018 initiative is led by the American Cancer Society, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Colorectal Cancer Roundtable – and OSF Saint Anthony’s is the first Metro-East hospital to officially pledge their support to develop and enhance partnerships needed to deliver coordinated, quality colorectal cancer screening and follow-up care.

Registered Nurses Terri Beiser and Ann Hanson pledge their support of the 80% by 2018 Colorectal Cancer Awareness initiative. Both work in the Gastrointestinal Diagnostic Center of OSF Saint Anthony’s and are strong advocates of colorectal cancer screenings for adults age 50 and older. For information on colorectal cancer screenings or a listing of Gastroenterologists on the Medical Staff of OSF Saint Anthony’s, call (618) 463-1234.

Colon cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States. But colon cancer can often be prevented through screenings. Men and women age 50 or older at average risk of colon cancer should be screened, regardless of family history or symptoms, according to the American Cancer Society; those with a family history of colon cancer should let their doctor know, as they may have to begin screening at an earlier age.

For a list of Gastroenterologists on the medical staff of OSF Saint Anthony’s who offer colorectal screenings, call the Physician Referral Service line at (618) 463-1234.

