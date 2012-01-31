(Alton, IL) – Saint Anthony’s Health Center is recognizing February as American Heart Month with a free heart healthy educational program for women. Women & Heart Disease, scheduled for Saturday, February 18 at 10 a.m., will focus on preventive tips and recommended strategies for good cardiovascular health.

Featured speaker is Priya Kumaraguru, M.D., a board-certified Family Practice physician with Saint Anthony’s Physician Group. Free blood pressure screenings will be offered to all participants. And free cholesterol screenings will be available by appointment at the event for the first 30 individuals who register.

More women die of cardiovascular disease than from the next four causes of death combined, including all forms of cancer, says the American Heart Association (AHA). But 80 percent of cardiac events in women could be prevented if women made the right choices for their hearts involving diet, exercise and abstinence from smoking, according to the AHA.

To make a reservation for Women & Heart Disease, please call 618-465-2264.

