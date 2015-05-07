ALTON - OSF Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center of Excellence is offering free prostate screenings on Tuesday, May 12 and Thursday, May 28, from 4 to 6 p.m.; at the Radiation Oncology Department at OSF Saint Clare’s Hospital located at 915 E. 5th Street.

The screenings include PSA blood tests at no cost, as well as digital rectal exams by James Piephoff, M.D., Board Certified Radiation Oncologist.

Article continues after sponsor message

Screenings are designed for men age 50 and older who have not been previously screened for prostate cancer. Men at high risk for prostate cancer, including African-American men or men who have a first-degree relative (father, brother or son) diagnosed with prostate cancer at an early age, should begin testing at the age of 45.

All screenings are by appointment and space is limited. To schedule an appointment for a prostate screening, please call 465-2264.

More like this: