ALTON – Area residents suffering from lymphedema are invited to a Lymphedema Support Group, scheduled for Thursday, January 15 at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium of OSF Saint Clare’s Medical Office Building, 815 East Fifth Street.

Lymphedema is a condition that involves a buildup of fluid in the body – “lymph” is nearly colorless fluid; “edema” means a buildup of fluid in body tissues. Some cancer treatments can put a person at risk for lymphedema, which may occur immediately after cancer treatment or many years later.

Facilitated by certified lymphedema specialists and physical therapists from OSF Saint Anthony’s -- Susan Young and Frances Young – the group focuses on lymphedema treatment and self-care, while relating personal experiences with members in the support group.

For more information or to register for the Lymphedema Support Group, please call 465-2264.

