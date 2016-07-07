ALTON – Area residents are invited to participate in low intensity, stretching program at OSF Saint Clare’s Hospital. Instructed by a licensed physical therapist, the Fit and Flexible program may benefit people with fibromyalgia or mild back problems.

The six-week program meets weekly on Mondays at 6:15 p.m., and starts on July 11. Cost of the program is $15, and classes will be held at OSF Saint Clare’s Medical Office Building in the Occupational Therapy Balance Center at 815 East Fifth Street.

The class emphasizes low intensity, gentle stretching and relaxation exercises for anyone interested in increasing their flexibility, but is uncomfortable in a traditional exercise class setting. Better flexibility not only can raise your coordination, but it has the added benefit of decreasing your risk of injury.

Participants should bring their own mat, and must be able to move to the floor and back up without assistance.

Registration is limited. To RSVP online, visit www.osfsaintanthonys.org and click on View Classes & Events, or call OSF Saint Anthony’s at (618) 465-2264.

