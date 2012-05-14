(Alton, IL) -- Area women experiencing the appearance-related side effects of chemotherapy and radiation treatments can learn helpful beauty techniques to help restore their appearance and self-image at the next Look Good Feel Better program, scheduled for Monday, May 21 at 10 a.m., in Saint Clare's Professional Building, Suite 308, located at 815 E. Fifth Street, Alton.

In partnership with the American Cancer Society, Saint Anthony's Health Center offers the Look Good Feel Better program to help women learn more about makeup techniques, skin care, nail care, and options related to hair loss such as wigs, turbans, and scarves; Local stylist, Laveda Gaven, will be on hand to guide women with techniques.

Each group program participant receives a free kit of cosmetics for use during and after the workshop.

Facilitated by Saint Anthony's staff and American Cancer Society trained cosmetologists, this is a free class, open to all women undergoing cancer treatment. For more information visit http://www.sahc.org/news/look-good-women-cancer.aspx, or to register, please call 618-465-2264.

